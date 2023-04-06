Pasuma loses mother after brief illness

The mother of renowned fuji artiste, Wasiu Alabi, popularly called Pasuma, has been confirmed dead after a short sickness in the country.

As gathered, the mother of the artiste, Adijat Kuburat, was said to have died shortly after grandchildren and other relatives joined Muslims across the country to break their fasting for the day.

The artiste confirmed his mother’s death to his fans and pressmen through a terse statement released on Thursday after medical experts pronounced her dead.

In a post with the mother’s picture, he said: “My jewel, I will miss you forever! Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven,”

Fans and entertainers in the industry have flooded the comment section of his official social media handle to console Pasuma over the loss in the country,

It would be recalled that last year, the musician took to social media in celebration of two special women in his life. He shared a photo of his aged mother and his daughter, wishing them happy birthday celebrations.

