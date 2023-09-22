Pastor kills neighbour’s young daughter in Delta

The General Overseer, Wellspring of God Ministry (WGM), Alex Itedjere, has been arrested by the Delta Police Command after he allegedly killed his neighbour’s daughter in Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

As gathered, the cleric butcher the young girl and kept body of the co-tenant daughter in his apartment where it was discovered during search for the deceased.

On Friday, the cleric was discovered to have butchered the young girl with a machete that he lend from her father earlier in the day.

Itedjere, according to residents, approached the deceased girl’s father for a machete which he took to his father’s house and destroyed the shrine they worship in their family.

Eyewitnesses narrated that he was successful in the operations, removing all idols and vandalising all that were kept in their after he appealed to his father and other relatives to stop worship the idols.

But on return to his community, the cleric, who was a former assistant lecturer at the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, where he was retained after graduating from the Biochemistry department with good grades, was said to have attacked the young girl and butchered her to death.

Itedjere, who resigned from his job to establish his church in Ughelli, would have been lynched to death but the intervention of the police in Agbarha-Otor prevented the youths who were chased back by the law enforcement agency.

The cleric’s act came days after advocating that youths engaging in internet fraud should not be castigated I very their actions, describing them as young men who desired to have better life for themselves.

He noted that if they were well orientated, the glory they seek from fraud could be gotten from other means that would be legitimate.

“Stop attacking Yahoo boys, the boys are hustling but in the wrong way. They can come to the church and be shown the right way. God can give miracle money and divine favor. Prayer makes all things possible according to the will of God. Let’s tell these men and ladies the truth.

“There is a miracle alert. God can use someone you don’t know to favor you. I can pray for you or connect you to your expectations by God’s leading. I am sent by God to bless the Nation and the World at Large.

“The Assignment of Prophet TB Joshua is upon Me. He is a true servant of God. I have many things to teach us. We shall learn them gradually, so as to bring Law back to the World at Large and create peace everywhere. No man is bad. It is actually what possesses them that is the enemy. Satan works on wasting lives but Christ is redeeming lives.

“Anything you believe works for you but remember God has a judgement for everything you do. The consequences of Sin are Death. A Prophet can sin and still be relevance but he has given Satan an opportunity to attack his life and family and others who he was to save. He henceforth places the name of God to me mocked. He may still have a great crowd but God will judge him not men. Be careful what you do when you are in authority and power! “

