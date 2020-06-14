Report on Interest
under logo

In age of Trump, evangelicals back self-styled top U.S. pimp

The Guild

We will rescue four abducted workers- Niger Govt.

The Guild

We have introduced strategies to investigate Kano mass…

The Guild
MetroNews

Pastor Ituah Igbodalo’s wife passes on at 40

By The Guild

Ibidunni, the wife of popular Lagos Pastor and founder of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, has passed on at age 40.

It was gathered that Ibidunni, a marriage counselor, died on Sunday morning in her room at a yet-to-be-identified hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She was the Chief Executive Officer of Elizabeth R Events and founder of the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) set up basically to support couples having difficulty in bearing children.

As gathered, the death of the pastor’s wife affected the virtual Sunday service which afforded the pastor to minister to hundreds of worshippers.

more details later

The Guild 1245 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.