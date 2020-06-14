Pastor Ituah Igbodalo’s wife passes on at 40

Ibidunni, the wife of popular Lagos Pastor and founder of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, has passed on at age 40.

It was gathered that Ibidunni, a marriage counselor, died on Sunday morning in her room at a yet-to-be-identified hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She was the Chief Executive Officer of Elizabeth R Events and founder of the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) set up basically to support couples having difficulty in bearing children.

As gathered, the death of the pastor’s wife affected the virtual Sunday service which afforded the pastor to minister to hundreds of worshippers.

more details later