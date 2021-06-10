Pastor, four other human parts dealers under police detention in Osun

Osun Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested and placed under detention a 40-year-old pastor, identified as Olagunju Adetunji, and four other human parts dealers for allegedly being in possession of human hands and legs in Kajola, near Osogbo, the state capital.

As stated, the 40-year-old pastor was paraded on Wednesday alongside a herbalist, identified as Adewumi Gbadamosi, as well as three other suspects named, Rasheed Ajani, Saka Akeem, and Abiodun Adetimilehin for allegedly killing a teenager simply identified as Kehinde near a hospital in Osogbo.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, said the suspect were arrested at Oke Ayepe area of Osogbo and Kajola Ijesha, axis of the state by men of the operatives after intelligence reports on their alleged involvement in nefarious activities.

The CP added that after their arrest, the herbalist allegedly confessed to the crime and said the teenager’s head was given to the pastor and accomplice, Saka Akeem after they approached him for help over poor patronage in church.

He said, “The suspects were arrested with two decaying hands and two legs of one Kehinde, whose surname and address are still unknown. The principal suspect, one Adewumi Gbadamosi, confessed to the crime and said the victim’s head was given to one Olagunju Adetunji for rituals.”

“While being paraded, Gbadamosi said he shot Kehinde dead while on night guard duty post in Osogbo. He then dismembered him, took some parts, and threw the rest of the body into a river.’

“The herbalist said Ajani, who was also working as a nightguard, assisted him to carry the deceased after he had killed him.”

“Pastor denied receiving the deceased’s head from the herbalist, but admitted meeting Gbadamosi once in his church after his friend, Adetimilehin, brought him for spiritual help,” he added.

Olokode said the suspects would be arraigned before a court after the ongoing investigation had been completed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

