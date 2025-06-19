Pastor Enenche turns down Kebbi Gov.’s N30m cash gift

Dunamis International Gospel Centre Senior Pastor, Paul Enenche, has turned down a ₦30 million cash gift offered by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, during a crusade programme led by the clergyman and his team.

Idris made the donation during a two-day healing and deliverance crusade organised by the church from June 17 to 18, which drew thousands of worshippers across the country.

The governor, through a representative, publicly announced the donation, hailing Idris for his generosity and leadership at the event held in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Thursday.

“Our Governor, His Excellency Dr. Nasir Idris Abdullahi, has graciously approved the donation of ₦30 million to support this crusade through the organising committee,” the aide declared.

“As is his custom, he doesn’t make pledges without fulfilling them instantly. So, I’m here to present the ₦30 million in cash.”

However, Pastor Enenche courteously declined the gesture, suggesting that the funds should be redirected to a charitable cause if deemed appropriate by the government.

“If there is an orphanage or something similar that could benefit, please feel free to direct the money there. We will not accept it,” he said, emphasising the point more than once.

He clarified that the act appeared to be a show of goodwill from the state government. “It’s clearly a gesture of hospitality, and that is well understood,” the pastor added.

In response, the governor’s aide maintained that the donation was an expression of Governor Idris’ trademark hospitality.

“Anyone who visits Kebbi State will be welcomed warmly and treated fairly by our governor,” he said, while also extending gratitude to Pastor Enenche for his continued spiritual impact on the Christian faithful in the state.