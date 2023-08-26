Pastor commits suicide after Anambra lover reject marriage proposal

A senior pastor of a pentecostal church, Prosper Igboke, has committed suicide in Nnewi, Anambra State, after his lover of many years allegedly turned down his marriage proposal.

The deceased cleric who said to have jumped down from a two storey-building after suffering depression over his lover’s decision.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the man had sponsored his lover’s university education with the hope to marry her after graduation but she declined his marriage proposal.

“The man was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after he saw her through the university education.

“He jumped down from a two storey-building and died. I am surprised that a man of his age and a pastor can do this,” the source said.

Speaking further, the he said according to the tradition of Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi Local Government in Abia State, where the pastor hailed from, he would be buried in “an evil forest” for committing sacrilege.

“The man was eventually buried on Friday, in one of the bush in the town,” the eyewitnesses added.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Command spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochuchwu, said he had no such information, but promised to reach out to the Divisional Police Officer, Nnewi.

