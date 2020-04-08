Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s comment on 5G network disheartening- FG

By News Desk

The Federal Government has reacted to claims by the founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome that the lockdown of Lagos and Abuja was to allow the government to secretly install 5G network and not to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, describing the statement as unfortunate.

According to the apex government, religious leaders in the country should seek clarification on issues before using their pulpits to disseminate false claims that could truncate existing peace and harmony in the country.

National Orientation Agency (NOA), spokesman, Paul Ogenyi, while reacting to the claim by the cleric yesterday, said Oyakhilome’s claim that the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government in Lagos and Abuja was a mere ruse to lay fibre optic cables in preparation for the launch of 5G technology, was disheartening.

“It is very unfortunate that in this sensitive time some of our religious leaders are beginning to behave like they are uninformed. The Vatican has issued a directive that there should be no gatherings. The same has happened in Saudi Arabia.

“Nigeria has witnessed five deaths and many infections. So, I appeal to religious leaders to seek information if they are not sure of the facts.

“I am actually surprised that Pastor Oyakhilome is making this statement despite repeated clarifications by the Nigerian Communications Commission that 5G has nothing to do with coronavirus.

“Is he saying the lockdown in the US and China is also because they want to lay 5G cables? If that is what he said then he is not informed and he needs to be educated. Nigeria needs to come together to fight this pandemic. It is real and we must fight it. If this kind of information continues to be disseminated, we will be the worse for it,” he added.

Earlier, the cleric had argued that the lockdown of Lagos and Abuja was to allow the government to secretly install 5G and not for Coronavirus as the President, Muhammadu Buhari, claimed.

Speaking in a TV interview recently, the cleric said “5G is the reason the Federal Government has to lockdown Abuja and Lagos so the 5G could be installed. And there are other cities planned for and as I said before, what killed people in Wuhan, China is not the virus, it was the 5G. If you say it is not, tell us how you discovered yours”.