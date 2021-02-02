Pastor Bakare rates Buhari low on performance, others

The Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s approach to governance, saying the president has allegedly failed Nigerians through his performance in office.

He said that the goodwill that greeted Buhari’s election victory in 2015 and 2019 had been eroded by his performance in all sectors and that despite six years gone, the president was yet to meet Nigerians’ expectations.

Speaking on Tuesday during a social media Live Chat with Ovation Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu, the cleric who contested along with Buhari’s during the 2011 presidential election, noted that change had been elusive to Nigerians despite the president’s electioneering campaign to change the country for good and move it to the next level.

“Rather than getting the change, it appears that we have been shortchanged. I don’t pray that this will continue till 2023. If this continues till 2023, we are in a big problem,” Bakare said.

Furthermore, the cleric dismissed insinuations that the president has changed from who he was before assuming power in 2015, adding that such remains mere hearsay.

“It is still the same President Buhari. In the midst of many competing interests and challenges, we all respond to things differently but as far as I know, the President is still himself, he is still Muhammadu Buhari.

“You can say power changes people but has power changed but is he making the best of the situation and the circumstance he has found himself in? You will be the one to answer that question.

“As far as I know and I have said it before, the expectations of Nigerians including the gentleman interviewing me and everyone who rose up at that time to say we need a breath of fresh air by bringing President Buhari, I think whatever it is, the expectations have not been met and so, therefore there is a feeling of disappointment everywhere,” he said.