Pastor Adeboye, son’s upbringing and RCCG

At this period, I remember the song of the living legend country singer, Willie Nelson.

He sings “It’s hard to be humble”. By 29 this month, Nelson will be 89. After years of Fame, Nelson looks back and concludes how it is so difficult to be humble as a celebrity.

Again in his song, “Ride me back home”, Nelson reminds us how many horses had suffered in the war but we never remembered them except for the soldiers who fell and died while riding the animals.

Horses took the wound so that soldiers could live but when soldiers are being decorated with medals, horses will be nursing injuries.

Such is the story of the General Overseer of the Redeem Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye whose son died a few months ago and another, Leke disrespected some pastors, describing them as “Goats” one day ago.

Leke is a celebrity. He is young. Though brilliant, he is carrying a bigger weight that great administrative acumen cannot solve but deeper spiritual life.

Of course, Leke’s statement online is corrupt and it props up moral questions for Pastor and Pastor Mrs. Adeboye who have spent their lives teaching morality and salvation as parents and clergy, his words should not be measured by his position but by his spiritual burden.

This is why I will never join anybody to attack this family but join millions of their admirers to pray that God should be with the family and take away whatever thing that may want to dent their image.

The church has set up a panel to probe Pastor Leke and I’m so sure he will be suspended unless the allegation against him is false.

The question to ask is about parenthood. Shall we now say that Leke was not well brought up? No. Shall we say that his parents had failed in their responsibility to instill morals with spirituality? No. They have not failed.

God will always remind us that we are human beings and at our most pious level, we can still be tested. Many are the afflictions of the righteous but God delivers him from them all.

Leke walked into temptation already set up by those who hate the family. The devil knows our weak points because he knows there is no perfect man on earth. I learnt he had been walking into it but grace had been saving him.

There was a time Pastor Kunle Ajayi was suspended by the church. He is also a close son to Daddy Adeboye. He was suspended by the RCCG probe panel sometimes and could not play his instrument to usher in the GO for ministration on a few occasions.

Today, it becomes clearer to me why all the disciples of Jesus Christ, including Paul the Apostle, were not married and not to talk of getting children of their own. “Olorun ma ti ibi Omo mi wa”.

I could see better today why old generation pastors deliberately kept their wives and children at the background when it comes to church administration.

They were like the lonely horse who took the wound alone and shielded their children from the arrows of the enemies.

Leadership, either secular or religious is a deeply spiritual activity that exposes not only the leader or pastor to the plots of the enemies but also their children and wives.

If they cannot bring you down, then your children, wives, and allies can be pushed to misbehave so as to get to you.

Church issues in Nigeria is what Yoruba will describe as “Atari Ajanaku, ki Se eru omode”. It is bigger than Leke.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

