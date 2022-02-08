Pastor Adeboye: Science and teaching

Even though I’m a member of RCCG, there are some ideas I do not like about the church but then I love listening to Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s teaching.

His teaching goes beyond theology as it is usually laced with the knowledge of science and native intelligence.

He is not only filled with the holy spirit, Adeboye’s intellect as a PhD holder in Mathematics most times creates a lecture room scenario within his church environment.

When he spoke on light sometime last year, Pastor Adeboye started with the simple science of Physics, telling us that a pure white light consists of many other colours, which include Red, Orange, Yellow,Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet.

A good student of Physics should have the vivid memory of the acronym, “ROYGBIV” as taught by our teachers in those days.

The purest of light is got when other colours are seperated from the white light and in his “Theophysics”, Adeboye made us understand that such is the light of God, so pure for an ordinary eye to see.

Again last Friday when he was teaching us “Miracles” at the Holy Ghost Congress, Adeboye refreshed our memories with the idea of “Gravitational Force” and how this force and many others can be suspended by a higher power for miracles to happen.

He explained how Jesus suspended the force of gravity to walk on water. He told us how Peter was connected to that power so that he could also walk on water and why the apostle began to sink because he lost his spiritual connection by not looking straight onto Jesus.

Adeboye taught about the Physics’ law of “Floatation” that wood can float on water but Iron must sink, yet God suspended this law in second kings when Prophet Elisha used a piece of wood to bring out the head of an axe from water. Here, a metal was made to float on water.

Guess Adeboye himself is a miracle.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos State.

