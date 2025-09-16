Passengers stranded after rain disrupts flight operations in Lagos

Several passengers were left stranded as heavy rain disrupted flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, leading to delays and cancellations by domestic airlines, including Air Peace.

The early morning downpour, which lasted for hours, affected visibility and ground operations, forcing airlines to delay scheduled departures.

In a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, on Tuesday, Air Peace confirmed that several flights across its network had been delayed due to the intense rainfall in the state, which made takeoffs and landings unsafe.



The airline explained that while the weather was beyond its control, it was working to minimise the disruptions.

It further assured that operations would resume promptly once conditions were safe, reiterating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of passenger safety.

According to the statement, “We wish to inform you that due to the heavy downpour of rain in Lagos this morning, some flights across our operating network will be delayed.

“While weather is beyond our control and safety remains our utmost priority, we appeal for your understanding as we manage the disruptions as best as we can and get you to your destinations safely.

“At Air Peace, safety is not just a priority but a core commitment. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest safety standards for our passengers and crew.”