Passengers injured after two trains crash in Slovakia

Several passengers have been injured, many of them rushed to the hospital following a crash of two trains in Slovakia.

One of the trains was said to have ran a red light ramming into the back of the other causing severe injuries to the victims, eight of them them taken to the hospital while dozen others are still in need of medical intervention.

According to the Slovakia Railway Service, Ivan Bednarok, over 800 people boarded the two trains. He added that there were no head on collision neither was there a derailment.

Bednarok, at the at the incident which happened at Pezinok, Bratislava region, on Sunday said, “This is an extraordinary incident,”

“I won’t speculate before the investigation is complete, but it clearly ran a red signal, leaving a stop where it shouldn’t have, and the second express train collided with it from behind at an estimated speed of over 100 km/h.”

A passenger said, “I was going from Piestany to Bratislava, I use it regularly. After about 15 minutes of travelling, we were all thrown forward when the train stopped. Only a mounted table stopped me from slamming my whole body into the lady sitting across from me.”

The Prime Minister, Robert Fico, urged for more concentration on the injured casualties, cautioning the populace against spreading speculation or hatred.

“We’ll thoroughly investigate the incident, its causes are unknown at this time,” Fico said.

“We’ll provide further details as soon as the investigation allows. Expect an update in the coming hours.”

Reports state that the incident became second train crash in the last month after two crashed in eastern part of Slovakia on October 13, injuring 91 people.