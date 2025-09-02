Passenger dies, two injure in Lagos auto crash

A male passenger has been reported dead and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash between a fully loaded commercial bus and a laden truck around Idi-Iroko inward Ogolonto axis of Ikorodu Road,

It was learnt that the accident that left the two passengers, a male and female, with multiple fractures, involved a Mazda bus bearing registration number LND 490 SD, and the laden truck with registration number EKY 121 YJ.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Tuesday confirmed that preliminary findings by security operatives indicated the crash occurred when the commercial Mazda bus, recklessly vying for the right of way along the main carriageway from the Agric axis, violently collided with the fast-moving, fully laden truck.

According to LASTMA, “one passenger, precariously seated at the doorway of the Mazda bus, was flung from the vehicle and tragically crushed beneath the rear tyres of the truck, leading to instant fatality.



“Two other passengers (a male and a female) were extricated with severe injuries by valiant LASTMA operatives and were immediately conveyed by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to the Ikorodu General Hospital for urgent medical intervention.

“The mortal remains of the deceased were later entrusted to his grieving family by officers of the Nigeria Police Force. The security cover for the coordinated rescue operations by LASTMA. was further reinforced by personnel of the Owutu Police Division.

“To restore unimpeded vehicular movement across the corridor, the accidented vehicles—the commercial Mazda bus and the articulated truck—were meticulously evacuated by LASTMA officials.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and earnestly enjoin all motorists to embrace circumspection, restraint, and civic duty when plying the highways, especially along traffic-congested arteries such as the Ikorodu corridor.