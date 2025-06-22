Passenger dies, three others injure in Lagos auto crash

A young man has been confirmed dead and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a containerized-truck fell on a commercial minibus popularly called ‘Korope’, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The three injured victims, who were passengers of the ill-fated mini-bus, were two females and a male who have been rushed by medical emergency responders to a hospital for clinical attention.

It was learnt that the accident occurred on Sunday when the truck conveying 40-foot container with number plate MUS 729 XY was trying to navigate the Old Ipaja Road by Agbotikuyo, en route to Iyana Ipaja.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who confirmed the accident, said that the truck fell on the commercial bus and obstructed over 50 percent of the arterial carriageway, precipitating a substantial traffic backlog that rippled across adjoining routes, notably Shofunde and Olufunlayo.

Giwa, in a statement released by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and made available to newsmen, “The truck driver, in a failed attempt to abscond from the accident scene, was apprehended by vigilant LASTMA officers and promptly transferred to security personnel from both the Elere and Area ‘G’ Police Divisions, who had been duly notified by LASTMA officials.

“Emergency response teams from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), and officers of the Nigeria Police Force collaborated efficiently with prompt coordination by LASTMA rescue team to secure the accident scene, recover the remains of the dead minibus driver, and ensure traffic and civil normalcy were fully restored.”

Meanwhile, he used the occasion to issue a stern reminder to all operators of articulated vehicles to exercise the utmost vigilance and mechanical diligence.

In his words, “Truck operators must adhere strictly to safety protocols. It is non-negotiable that every articulated vehicle undergo thorough mechanical inspection, especially the braking systems, before venturing onto our roads. Preventable tragedies like this underscore the need for unwavering compliance.”

Giwa also assured the public that the State Government remains resolute in its commitment to traffic safety enforcement, robust emergency responsiveness, and the relentless pursuit of roadworthiness compliance to avert further loss of lives.