Passenger dies, others injure in Lagos auto crash

One person has been confirmed dead and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash that occurred along the Trade Fair–Agbara route at Iyana Era Bus Stop, Lagos State.

The fatal collision involved a blue Mack truck registered AKD 579 XM and a Lexus saloon car with registration number LSR 545 JN at the Iyana Era bus stop of the state.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Command, Elizabeth Jayeola, who confirmed the tragic incident on Monday, revealed that five adults were involved in the crash.

Jayeola, through a statement issued on the agency’s official page on Monday, attributed the accident to speed violation and loss of control.

She added that the injured victims had been admitted to Alimosho General Hospital for treatment, while the remains of the deceased, still trapped in the car, had been towed to the Ijanikin Police Station.

The statement partly read, “Preliminary investigations by FRSC indicate that the crash was caused by speed violation and loss of control, despite the smooth condition of the road. The violent impact of the crash led to the death of one male adult, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The emergency response team arrived at the scene within four minutes of the report and worked swiftly to manage the situation. Injured victims were immediately referred to Alimosho General Hospital for medical attention.

“In an effort to ensure public safety and prevent further chaos from the growing crowd at the scene, the Lexus vehicle with the deceased trapped inside was towed by an Ayab recovery truck to the Ijanikin Police Station. The Mack truck was also cleared off the road by the FRSC tow truck, restoring free flow of traffic.”

The FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, expresses heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. He reiterates the Corps’ commitment to road safety and calls on all motorists to avoid speeding and always maintain full control of their vehicles.