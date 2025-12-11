Passenger dies, others injure during Yobe auto crash

A passenger has died alongside many others suffering various degrees of injuries following an accident involving a vehicle and a trailer in Yobe.

The driver of the trailer with registration number MUS 791XH, was said to have driven recklessly and slammed it towards an onrushing vehicle conveying 18 people, causing the mishap which led to massive unrest in the area.

The incident led to a call to security officials who made way to the area to ensure order after a group of mob stormed the area resulting in chaos.

At the scene yesterday in Damagun, along Damaturu-Potiksum road in Yobe, a resident in the area who wanted anonymity said, ”The frequency of those heartbreaking incidents in Damagum is causing sorrow and anger across the community. We are losing people almost daily on this road.

”We are calling on authorities to install speed limits, conduct routine checks on overloaded trailers and enforce stricter penalties for reckless driving,” he added.

The Yobe State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, said,” As a result, several passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, while one Dahiru Maikudi of Yaskawel was medically examined and certified dead at the General Hospital, Damagun.

”Six people were later referred to the Teaching Hospital for further medical attention,” he stated.