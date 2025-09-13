Passenger dies, nine others injure in Lagos-Ibadan road crash

A road accident at New Garage, inward Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has claimed the life of one person, while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

As gathered, the crash, which occurred at about 6:55 a.m., involved a white Iveco truck with registration number MEK 34 XC and a white Toyota commercial bus, ENU 814 XJ.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Route Commander Oluwadamilola Jayeola, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos.

“Tragically, one male passenger lost his life, while nine others — eight males and one female — sustained varying degrees of injury. No passenger escaped unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team responded within minutes and evacuated the injured to the Emergency Centre, Ojota, and Gbagada General Hospital, while the deceased was deposited at Real Divine Hospital Mortuary, Ibafo. The obstruction was cleared swiftly, restoring normal traffic flow”.

She added that officers of the MTD Police, Ojodu Abiodun Division, had taken custody of the vehicles as investigations continue.

“Preliminary findings point to speeding and road obstruction as the causes of the crash,” Jayeola stated.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Hamzat noted that speeding remained a major cause of preventable crashes, especially during the ember months, and advised drivers to exercise patience and full concentration behind the wheel.

He assured the public of the commission’s continued commitment to safer highways and the protection of lives and property across the country.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of Nigeria’s busiest and most perilous road corridors. Spanning about 127.6 km, it connects Lagos and Ibadan, serving substantial inter-state traffic, including goods, commuters, and carriers.

The incident adds to the growing record of tragedies on the expressway. PUNCH Online reported how 19 passengers narrowly escaped death in a crash along the route, while another accident left six people dead and several others injured.

Over the years, accidents on the corridor have been consistently linked to speeding, poor road conditions, and reckless driving, making the highway a recurring scene of carnage despite repeated warnings by the FRSC and other authorities.