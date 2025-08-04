Passenger dies as train crushes bus in Russia

A male passenger has been reported dead and 16 others sustained injuries after a train crushed a bus in Russia.

Eyewitnesses at the scene disclosed that the bus was on the railway track when the train, which was on full speed, rammed it resulting in the casualty alongside other victims needing medical intervention.

The Russian authorities relayed that the train driver applied emergency brake but the distance was too short and foiled his attempt to avoid the collision.

Following the incident which happened at Leningrad on Monday, the Oktyabrskaya Railway said: ”The collision took place at 6:11am local time. A tourist bus drove onto a railway crossing in front of an approaching train causing the incident.”

The Regional Health Committee said: ”Seven of the injured people are in serious condition and the wounded are being transported to local hospital.”