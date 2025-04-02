Male passenger dies in Osun auto crash

A truck crash along the Gbongan/Ife expressway has resulted in the death of a male passeneger and left another injured in Osun state.

As gathered, the crash occurred after the driver of a ill fated truck transporting packs of non-alcoholic drinks, overturned and emptied its load across the road after the driver lost control due to brake failure.

Emergency responders from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) acted swiftly, rushing the injured male adult to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife for treatment.

The deceased victim’s body was also taken to the hospital’s mortuary, where it is awaiting identification.

Osun Sector Commander of the FRSC issued, Adeyemi Sokunbi , a stern warning following the incident, urging drivers to prioritize safety.

He stated, “Drivers should shun excessive speeding,. Always make sure your vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.”