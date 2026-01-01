Passenger dies after auto crash along Lagos highway

A passenger has been confirmed dead, while several others, including two children, sustained injuries in a serious road accident on the Oshodi–Isolo Expressway in Lagos State.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:10 a.m. yesterday, when a Siena car rammed into a stationary passenger bus from behind on the busy expressway.

The bus driver, it was learnt, was attempting to change a tyre after returning from a church programme when the impact occurred, instantly killing one passenger, who was also from the same church.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that the injured individuals are receiving treatment at a medical facility where they were rushed following the crash.

“A commercial bus had a collision with a Siena bus at Iyana Itire inward Oshodi and claimed a life. Men of the Nigerian Police Force, @OfficialLNSC officials, and our personnel are all on ground to do the needful,” the agency said.

The traffic management agency further noted that both affected vehicles have been evacuated from the scene to allow traffic to flow smoothly along the highway.