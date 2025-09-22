Parents risk jail over children’s non-enrollment in school – Gombe Govt.

Parents and guardians whose children are not registered in any primary or secondary school are now at risk of prosecution, as the Gombe government intensifies efforts to eliminate the out-of-school children crisis in the state.

The decision follows the alarming discovery that the state currently has over 700,000 out-of-school children, a figure which undermines both human capital development and the state’s long-term growth prospects.

During the inauguration of the 2025/2026 School Enrolment Campaign on Monday in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of the state, the Chairman of the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Babaji Babadidi, stated that defaulting parents could face a two-month jail term under Section 19(2) of the SUBEB Amendment Law 2021.

Babadidi explained that the measure was crucial to guaranteeing every child’s right to quality basic education, emphasizing that ensuring all children are enrolled in school is fundamental to their development and future opportunities.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of every parent or guardian to ensure that their child or ward not only enrolls in school but also completes primary, junior, and senior secondary education.

“Any parent, who contravenes Section 19(2) of the law commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to pay a fine or serve a one-month prison sentence.

“Subsequent convictions also attract a substantial fine or imprisonment for a term of two months,” he added.

Babadidi stated that before the current enrollment campaign, the state government had adopted a carrot approach by providing free education.

He added that if the target of enrolling 400,000 pupils into primary schools this session is not achieved, the government will shift to a stick approach by strictly enforcing the law.

Speaking at the Inauguration, the Commissioner for Education, Aishatu Maigari, said the state has over 700,000 out-of-school children.

According to her, the North-East region contributes 15 percent of Nigeria’s total 18.2 million out-of-school children.

“We cannot sit and fold our arms while our children remain out of school. We will ensure every child is enrolled. Every child will receive a quality education and also learn a trade, which does not necessarily mean working for the government.

“An educated person can become an employer of labour through skills and entrepreneurship acquired in school,” Maigari stressed.

She revealed that the state government had made significant investments to improve access to quality education and urged parents to reciprocate by ensuring their wards are enrolled in school.

Maigari explained that children had been provided with exercise books, school bags, and other learning materials to support their education.

The commissioner also commended community leaders for their efforts in mobilising parents to send their children to school.

Reiterating support for the initiative, the Chief of UNICEF’s Field Office in Bauchi, Nuzhat Rafique, described the number of out-of-school children in Gombe State as alarming.

She emphasized that UNICEF remains committed to promoting and protecting children’s rights, with particular focus on ensuring access to education.

“Every child has the right to be in school, to receive quality education, and grow into a productive citizen of society,” Rafique stated.

She described the enrollment campaign as a critical moment and urged parents, children, and stakeholders to support the program.

Represented by Gadi Galadima, the emir of Gona, Alhaji Umar Abdulsalam, lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the improved investment in the education sector.

The traditional ruler, pledged his council’s readiness to mobilise participation in the campaign.

The highlight of the event featured the symbolic enrollment of school-age children into Primary I and out-of-school children into post-basic education.