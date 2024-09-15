Parents reject N100,000 Lagos model college boarding fee

Parents of schoolchildren in Lagos Model colleges have rejected the N100,000 new boarding fee approved by the State Government, describing it as unaffordable.

The parents, who gathered in their dozens simultaneously across the schools entrance gate, added that increments of the fee from N35,000 to N100,000 is outrageous, saying this is too much, we are appealing for downward review of the fee.

In videos obtained by The Guild from various centers including the Lagos Model Colleges in Ikorodu, Ojo and Meiran, Eva Adelaja Girls Grammar School in Bariga, on Sunday, the parents were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions to express their displeasure over the increments approved by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The parents, frustrated by the sudden rise in fees, expressed concerns over the financial strain it has imposed on families, making it difficult to continue their children’s education.

The protesting parents carried placards with inscriptions such as, “From N35,000 to N100,000,” “No Reversal, No Entry,” “Say No to Boarding School Fee Hike,” and “Where is the Free Education You Promised Our Children.”

The protesters have insisted that their wards will not resume until their demands are met.

Defying the scheduled resumption, the parents pledged to continue the protest until the government relents.

Some of the parents voiced their frustrations with one of them saying: “Why do you want to keep our children at home? Don’t keep our children at home. We can’t afford this money, this money is too much. Our children want to go to school.”

“Solidarity forever!!! We will always fight for our rights. We want free education. Economy is biting on everybody.

“It is not done anywhere and it is not going to happen from N35,000 to N100,000,” some of the protesters said.

The fee increase, which has sparked widespread outrage, has led to accusations of insensitivity by the schools amidst the country’s current economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to respond to the aggrieved parents on their request after the demonstration.