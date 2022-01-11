Parents petition education ministry over Queens college N2000 PTA increment

Group of parents who have children attending Queens College in Lagos have forwarded a petition to Ministry of Education requesting the apex authority to stop Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) chairman and members to remove N2000 levy newly introduced as increment to initial N5000 agreed upon by parents.

They said immediate interventions of ministry of education on the said N2000 would go a long way in curbing alleged cases of fund mismanagement and corruption which they claimed was the current situation

under present leadership of the Queens college PTA.

To the parents, the petition was to put end to impunity exhibiting by the current governing council of the college’s PTA which were said its members had continue introducing unnecessary levy without proper justifications.

The parents in their thousands introduced an online petition which they have continue circulating among themselves for signing while it also represents a way of expressing their displeasure on the increased levy.

The petition tagged ‘Removal of N2000 arbitrary levy from Queens college Lagos PTA levy’ was initiated by one of the parents, Mike Orji, before its circulation to all dissatisfied parents and the general public to tender their grievances against the unjustified N2000 increment.

According to the parents, the petition which was written to Queens College school principal and Federal ministry of Education is aimed at particularly calling PTA executives to order because their decision making process have become undemocratic to include their say.

They claimed that the PTA executives was extorting them illegally by imposing levies which they cannot justify but they have vowed not to pay the N2000 development levy because they have had enough of their excesses and this was a way to stop it.

The petition which have been signed by 40% of the parents against the 100% target, disclosed that the aggrieved parents have decided that they would not succumb to the oppression of the PTA leadership anymore except they reverse the increment and present themselves as accountable.

