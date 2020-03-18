Parents lament long distance candidate posting for JAMB examination

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Parents of candidates of the ongoing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, have lamented indiscriminate posting of their children and wards to centers outside their immediate environment by the examination body.

The parents explained that their wards had been posted to locations which were far from their chosen centres, and argued that the action was against regular modes of operation of the examining body, and that posting candidates such postings could contitute unfair advantage to some during the course of the examination.

Some of the aggrieved parents who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday, in a centre in Igbo Olomu, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, explained that their children were registered in Ilorin and other states but had been posted to the centre in Ikorodu for the examination despite the obvious far distance between both locations.

One of the mothers, who chose to remain anonymous, decried the fact that the examination body had subjected them and their children to the rigours of long travel and incurred lodging expenses during course of the nationwide matriculation exams, saying that the stress their wards had to go through could negatively impact their performance in the ongoing examination process.

Registering their displeasure, other parents who followed their children to the exam centre in Ikorodu from Badagry, Aboru and Ojo, said the new trend of indiscriminate posting by the examination board was surprising, unnecessary and totally out of place.

Samiat, another parent who spoke to The Guild, alleged that one of her two daughters who registered in Lagos was posted to Zamfara State for the examination, in a move which she described as baffling, saying that she wondered why the body would make such postings despite common knowledge of the security issues facing the nation.

adding that such practice had been unheard of in the previous examination conducted by the body.

The angry parents all agreed that the long distance postings were inconvenient and posed threats to their wards, saying that the examination candidates had to leave their homes around 3am in order to meet up with the 7am examination time, and that it had also obstructed productivity for the parents who had been forced to leave their businesses and jobs so as to acompany their wards to the examination centre.

They however appealed to the examination board to provide more Computer Based Test centers so that candidates could take their examinations in the comfort and vicinity of the local government area in which they had initially registered for the examination.