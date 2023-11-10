Parents demand EFCC clears 58 OAU students of fraud, tender apology, others

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Parents of students in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State, have demanded that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) immediately clear the 58 undergraduates who were not linked to any evidence indicating fraud unconditionally.

They also demanded that the anti-graft agency immediately expunge their names, pictures, identities, biometrics, and any other details that could make them suffer psychological effects now and in the future from all EFCC records as well as social media platforms.

The parents, who described the students’ arrest from their school and transfer to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, as inhumane and illegal, asked that the agency announce their clearance and make a public apology

According to the parents, the public apology must be advertised in leading national newspapers and circulated on all its (EFCC) social media handles, websites, independent online media outlets, and news agencies across the country.

The parents under the aegis of Parents’ Coalition Against the Invasion of O.A.U. Students’ Hostels by the EFCC, made the demands on Friday during a press briefing in Lagos.

The parents, whose children were among the 58 released by the anti-graft agency on conditions, said: “We also call on the agency to speedily conclude its investigations on students who have been released but whose devices including academic tools are still being held”.

The demands came days after the anti-corruption agency arraigned 11 of 69 students and released others to the school management and parents on condition that they would be reporting back to the EFCC office pending when investigations on alleged financial crimes would be completed.

One of the parents, Yinka Junaid, narrated that though they have been allowed to return home. Still, the conditions under which they were placed have made the OAU students experience psychological torture.

Junaid disclosed that both parents and their children currently experiencing psychological trauma, considering that while the students were given inhuman treatments, the parents were made to take risks which they were never prepared for after they were alerted that their children have been taken away from their hostels by unknown gunmen.

His wife, Olufunke added that their son was still traumatized and the effect was a bit severe that the family had to consult a clinical psychologist to engage and assist him get over the experience.

Another parent, Dotun Adebowale, narrated that his son now hides under a mask to avoid being stigmatized by friends and residents as a fraudster, saying, he is aware that his picture and that of his coursemates were already on different social media platforms and online news media with false identity from EFCC.

He alleged that the improper investigations carried out by the EFCC have done more damage not only to their personal life but also to their academics.

Due to the loss, Adebowale and other parents urged Nigerians and “civil society organizations to stand in solidarity with us in condemning this flagrant abuse of power.

“It is crucial that we collectively raise our voices to safeguard the rights and dignity of every Nigerian citizen, especially our youths, who represent the future of our great nation. Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere’, they added.

According to them, We demand a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding these operations. We make an outcry to the Chief Law Officer, Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, and the Chairman EFCC Mr. Ola Olukoyede in this regard. It is worthy of mention that during the Honourable A.G’s screening exercise on the Floor of the Senate, he condemned EFCC’s unfashionable mode of operation.

“Once more, we call on the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation in particular and urge the government to implement reforms within law enforcement agencies, including the EFCC, to prevent similar incidents in the future. Strengthening legal safeguards, oversight mechanisms, and training programs is essential to protect the rights of Nigerian citizens.

