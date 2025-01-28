Panic in Niger over tanker explosion

There was confusion in Niger State following a fuel tanker explosion along the Agaie-Lapai road which left two persons with different degrees of burns.

The explosion that caused pandemonium along the road occurred barely one week after a similar incident claimed about 100 lives while the victims were scooping fuel from an ill-fated tanker in the state.

It was learnt that the residents raced to safety to avoid sharing the fate of the driver and his assistant after the tanker conveying 40,000 litres of petrol crashed and go up in flames.

The incident that reignited their experience during the previous explosions further raised concerns over road safety and fuel transportation in the state.

According to an eyewitness the crash happened when the tanker experienced a tyre burst, causing it to lose control, spill its contents, and explode.

The tanker, number plate DKA 03 A, was en route from Lagos to Kaduna State when it veered off the road and plunged into a drainage near the Kusogbogi area of Agaie.

The driver, Shamsudeen Dayabu from Matazun LGA in Katsina State, and his motor boy sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.