Panic in Lagos Secretariat after fire guts Transportation Ministry

There was pandemonium inside Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja after fire gutted a section of the Ministry of Transportation, destroying property worth several thousands.

The raging fire was put out minutes after by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service before it spreads to other sections of the Ministry building.

As gathered, the fire incident occurred around 7.00pm yesterday when many of the senior staff were still inside their offices putting finishing touches to their task for the day.

It was learnt that the fire started from one of the offices used by the Motor Vehicles Administration Agency (MVAA) was discovered minutes after power supply was restored to the building.

Staff of the Ministry and those of the Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pension who were in the same building rushed out to avoid being burnt in the inferno on the third floor.

A staff of the Ministry disclosed that the impact of the fire disaster may not be severe but has disrupt activities in MVAA considering the function of the function of the affected office.

The staff who could not disclose his name because he was not authorized to speak, added that operations in the agency would be crippled untill next week when items destroyed in the affected office would have been restored.