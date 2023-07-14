Panic in Kwara community after gunmen kidnap pastor, father during attack

Residents of Isanlu-Isin town, Isin local government area of Kwara State are currently in panic after gunmen stormed the community and whisked away a clergyman, Femi Ajayi, who was attached to Baptist Grammar School, in the state.

Aside from cleric, the gunmen also kidnapped his clergyman’s father and damaged their vehicle before leaving the community.

Also, they shot a resident while trying to kidnap him after they discovering that he could not walk properly as expected of him during the attack.

The Chairman of the Vigilantes in the state, Saka Ibrahim, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday.

Ibrahim said that the attack occurred yesterday evening while residents were about settling in their homes after completing their daily activities.

“While taking their captives away in the bush, they ran into another victim and wanted to also kidnap him, but he could not walk. Instead of abandoning him, they shot him in his leg and left him to his fate before our men found him alive,” he added.

Spokesman of the police command in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi SP, confirmed the development on Friday.

He said “The police commissioner, Oluwarotimi Adelesi, has dispatched teams of policemen supported by hunters and vigilante to the town for possible search and rescue of the abductees, please.”

