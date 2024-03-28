Panic in Anambra after hoodlums set ablaze police station

About 30 hoodlums were reported to have attacked and razed the Neni Divisional Police station in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, putting fears in residents over possible effect of their actions on the community.

Although the youths didn’t cart away any arms and ammunition but destroyed property worth millions of Naira installed inside the police station.

As gathered, the angry youths who were trying to get back at the law enforcement officers over a disagreement stormed the area at about 2am on Thursday, wreaking havoc on station.

The State Police Public Relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the hoodlums attacked the police station with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He, however, stated clearly that the hoodlums did not take away any arms or kidnap any police personnel.

The police imagemaker further disclosed that the hoodlums were forced to flee after the police operatives subdued them in a superior fire-power adding that tactical operations are still ongoing in the area.

Ikenga assured that more updates on the sad incident will be availed to the public in no time.

The command spokesperson did not give much details as regards the extent of damages done to the facility.