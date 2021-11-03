Report on Interest
Panic grips residents after gas pipeline leakage in Lagos

By News Desk

By The Guild

There was confusion around Ikeja area of Lagos State after a gas pipeline in the area leaked leaving residents and passerby restless with many scampering to safety for fear of being caught in possible explosion.

As gathered, areas affected include Computer Village, Ikeja Underbridge end of Awolowo Way, Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, and Medical Road, and that residents, business owners and those in the axis for business transactions were griped in fear after the development.

It was learnt that people in the axis have been avoiding the affected areas for fear of explosion and several broadcast messages have been shared on social media platform, particularly WhatsApp among residents, warning of possible danger in Ikeja, the state’s capital.

Confirming the development, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), advised residents to find alternative route and avoid the areas of gas leakage.

Through a safety advisory contained in a statement on Wednesday and signed by the agency’s spokesperson for (South West), Ibrahim Farinloye, asked residents, shop owners to avoid open fire in the area and also take safety precautions to prevent any form of disaster.

“Residents around Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons. Distressed alert just received indicates massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas,” the statement read.

