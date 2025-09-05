Panic as police recovers six bodies from Lagos community

No fewer than six bodies have been recovered from Igbogbo community axis of Lagos State by the Nigerian Police, a recovery that has put the entire community in fear that the security within the Igbogbo-Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has deteriorated.

Of the six bodies recovered by the law enforcement agency, five were found along the riverbank in Oreta, and one was reported to have been gruesomely killed in Bayeku.

The Chairman of Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA, Hammed Aroyewun, who confirmed the development, condemned the attacks as “painful, unacceptable, and a direct affront to the peace of Baiyeku.”

Through a statement issued by his spokesman, Oluwaseun Ajayi, Aroyewun said he immediately visited the scene with security officials to reassure residents.

“Our people deserve to live in peace and without fear. This administration will continue to deploy every necessary resource, in close partnership with security agencies, to guarantee safety and restore lasting peace,” he added, urging residents to remain calm as patrols are intensified.

The killings may be linked to cult-related clashes sweeping through Lagos, prompting the redeployment of divisional police officers.

It was learnt that some of the residents believe that the bodies may have been brought by the river, but others doubt this theory, considering the marks on their bodies.

Police operatives visited the scene, and patrols have been intensified in the area to prevent further violence.

A cult-related clash during a masquerade festival on Lagos Island resulted in three deaths, with video clips showing rival groups exchanging gunfire.

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed anti-cultism and tactical squads, leading to multiple arrests and a crackdown on cult activities.