Panic as fertilizer truck crashes in Abuja

A fertilizer-laden truck collided with a Hijet and a dump truck near Karu Bridge along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway, marking the second major vehicle collapse at the same spot in less than 24 hours following a CNG-laden tanker incident the previous day.

The crash caused significant traffic disruptions, with videos showing bystanders attempting to clear fertilizer bags from the fallen truck to ease congestion.

Head of Public Affairs for the FCT Emergency Management Department, Nkechi Isa,confirmed the accident in a statement hours after the incident happened on Thursday, noting that no fatalities occurred.

She said, “Another accident has occurred under Karu bridge along the Abuja Keffi expressway. Thankfully no life was lost to the incident.”

She added, “Our search and rescue say the accident occurred when a truck laden with fertilizer ran into a Hijet and a dump truck also known as tipper. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as the Federal Road Safety Corps is taking steps to tow away the affected vehicles in order to avoid traffic built up.”

Isa stated that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is working to tow the affected vehicles and prevent further gridlock, while authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution.