Panic after fire guts Ikeja GRA building in Lagos

Fears enveloped many residents of Ikeja Government Reserved Area (GRA) when a residential building suddenly went up in flames in Lagos State.

The Guild gathered that the fire started from the top floor, forcing many occupants of other apartments to rush out of the building before they get trapped inside it.

It was learnt that the fire suddenly started at about 04:11 am on Friday, and the quick intervention of the Lagos fire service prevented the inferno from spreading to other buildings within GRA.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margret, who disclosed this in a statement made available to The Guild, said that the fire started from one of the rooms on the upper floor of the duplex escalating into four other rooms.

According to the statement, “At 04:11 hours, we received a distress call from a residential building located at A 3, Michael Ogun Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos about a fire accident.

“It was a fire met well alight at the upper floor of a duplex building used as a residence. The Fire was however confined to the upper floor where it emanated from one of the rooms before eventually being put out.

“Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service from Ikeja and Alausa Fire Stations. Nigerian Police from Ikeja Division were present to contain the outbreak. Five rooms on the upper floor of the duplex building with household contents in it.

“The supposed cause of the fire is unknown at present as investigation is ongoing to reveal it. There was no casualty involved.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

