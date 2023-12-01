Report on Interest
under logo

Presidency faults EU stance on 2023 presidential election

The Guild

China writes off Congo DR’s debts, earmark funds for…

The Guild

JUST IN: Rescue team removes one body from Banana Island…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNews

Panic after fire guts Ikeja GRA building in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Fears enveloped many residents of Ikeja Government Reserved Area (GRA) when a residential building suddenly went up in flames in Lagos State.

The Guild gathered that the fire started from the top floor, forcing many occupants of other apartments to rush out of the building before they get trapped inside it.

It was learnt that the fire suddenly started at about 04:11 am on Friday, and the quick intervention of the Lagos fire service prevented the inferno from spreading to other buildings within GRA.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margret, who disclosed this in a statement made available to The Guild, said that the fire started from one of the rooms on the upper floor of the duplex escalating into four other rooms.

According to the statement, “At 04:11 hours, we received a distress call from a residential building located at A 3, Michael Ogun Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos about a fire accident.

“It was a fire met well alight at the upper floor of a duplex building used as a residence. The Fire was however confined to the upper floor where it emanated from one of the rooms before eventually being put out.

“Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service from Ikeja and Alausa Fire Stations. Nigerian Police from Ikeja Division were present to contain the outbreak. Five rooms on the upper floor of the duplex building with household contents in it.

“The supposed cause of the fire is unknown at present as investigation is ongoing to reveal it. There was no casualty involved.”

The Guild 10459 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: