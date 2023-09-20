Report on Interest
Panic across Kano after court sacks Governor

By Abubakar Zaharadden Kano .

By The Guild

There are fears in Kano following the sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian People’s Party by the governorship election petitions tribunal.

Traders have started locking their shops as most offices in Kano metropolis closed before the usual.

Security agents have taken over major roads in the metropolis. Soldiers, Police and Department of State Services operatives are seen patrolling major roads, like Murtala Mohammed Way, Zoo Road, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Airport Road, and Ahmadu Bello Way among others.

Guild Press had reported that the tribunal ordered the withdrawal of certificate of return from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and directed that a new one should be issued to the All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

