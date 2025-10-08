Panic across India after Tiger, leopard escape from wildlife park

An undisclosed number of tigers and leopards have escaped from a wildlife park in India following a raging flood which submerged two animal facilities.

The deluge which swamped two national parks to house elephants and one-horned rhinoceros, to mentioned few, forced the animals out, leading to at least 30 elephants seeing running through water while trumpeting loudly, after which it went out of sight.

‘A deer died, alongside a leopard which was spotted negotiating choppy water has also not been seen, as said by forest minister, Birbaha Hansda.

Hansda, on Wednesday said” A herd of elephants strayed out and were seen running through water. We don’t know how the elephant will survive.

”The carcass of dead animals have started emerging on the river banks,” she said