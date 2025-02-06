Pandemonium in Lagos after policeman shot FRSC official during enforcement

A Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official was shot on Thursday during the launch of a nationwide enforcement campaign targeting fake vehicle number plates in Lagos.

The incident occurred in the Ojota area of Lagos state as Sector Command officers began operations to curb the proliferation of counterfeit plates, prompting an immediate suspension of the initiative.

According to eyewitnesses, a truck, reportedly under police escort, refused to comply with FRSC orders to halt, sparking tensions.

A heated argument erupted between the FRSC team and the police officer accompanying the vehicle, culminating in the officer firing shots.

Reports indicate that the officer was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently taking and responding to treatment.

Lagos FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, declined to speak on the incident.

Hamzat, who supervised the operation, appealed for calm and urged journalists to withhold speculation until authorities establish the facts.

Though unconfirmed, preliminary reports suggest the shooter may have been linked to law enforcement, raising questions about potential clashes during the operation.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has yet to comment on the incident or clarify the shooter’s identity.

The wounded FRSC official, whose condition remains undisclosed, was part of a team conducting checks on vehicles with suspicious registration details.

Hamzat announced the indefinite suspension of the anti-counterfeit campaign during a press briefing.

The FRSC had earlier described the initiative as critical to improving road safety and curbing criminal activity linked to fake plates.