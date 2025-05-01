Pandemonium in Borno after explosion rock military barracks

Pandemonium has broke out in Maiduguri metropolis after series of explosions were recorded inside the Giwa Barracks, in Bono State.

The explosion as gathered caused panic among the residents after deafening sounds enveloped the atmosphere, forcing residents of communities around the barracks and families of the soldiers to flee their homes.

The fears became heightened after red flares covered the night sky, forcing many locals to evacuate their homes out of fear.

Rakiya Garba, a local resident, recounted seeing fire service trucks rushing to the scene with sirens blaring, suggesting an urgent response to the unfolding situation.

“We’re not under attack, but the explosions are continuous and coming from inside the barracks,” she said. “There are no gunshots, but people are scared.”

Meanwhile, the Borno State Police Command confirmed that it was a fire outbreak that occurred at the Giwa Barracks leading to multiple explosions from detonating ammunition and not a terrorist act as being speculated.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth, the fire triggered the detonation of some munitions, causing loud bangs that alarmed nearby residents.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the intense heat currently being experienced in Maiduguri may have contributed to the outbreak,” said ASP Daso.

Emergency responders, including security personnel and the fire service, were said to have responded swiftly to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

The police urged residents not to panic. “The situation is fully under control, and there is no cause for alarm. We advise members of the public to remain calm and go about their normal activities,” the statement concluded.

No casualties have been reported at the time of filing this report, and investigations into the exact cause of the fire are ongoing.

Also, Borno State Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur provided clarity, stating that the “Explosions were the result of a fire outbreak in the armoury at Giwa Barracks, not an act of terrorism.”

He dismissed speculation linking the incident to Boko Haram, assuring the public that security forces were actively working to control the fire and protect civilians.