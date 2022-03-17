Pandemonium after gas tanker explode in Lagos

Pandemonium was said to have broken out around Ijora axis of Lagos State, with residents scampering for safety after a gas tanker exploded in the state.

As gathered, the tanker explosion occurred after some passers-by drew the driver’s attention to the leakage on the tank as the vehicle moves towards its destination.

It was learnt that the explosion occurred at 1.30 p.m on Thursday at Ijora Pallete Junction beside Lagos State Homes Estate at Ijora Badiya.

Residents claimed that a few minutes after the driver was alerted of the danger ahead, he parked and embarked on processes to prevent further leakage.

Eyewitnesses alleged that after the driver was alerted, he consequently attempted to use a fire extinguisher on the tanker before it exploded.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office, National Emergency Management Agency also confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos.

Farinloye said that the tanker was loaded with 20,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas before it exploded within the axis of Lagos.

“It was revealed that the driver was trying to negotiate a safe corridor to park and take care of the leakage but, along the line, the explosion occurred near some makeshift shops by the roadside,” Farinloye said.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye , was successfully contained by the combined efforts of the State and Federal Fire Service.

Adeseye, in a statement released after the incident, said: “A 20,000 cubic feet Gas Truck that reportedly caught flame while on motion along MKO Abiola Way (formerly Ijora Causeway) inward Ijora, Apapa, Lagos has been successfully put out.

“There is no record of injury or death as the Firemen mitigated the emergency situation from leading to a secondary incident that may have resulted in disaster”.

