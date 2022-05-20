Panama ex-president’s sons face money laundering charges in U.S

Two sons of the former Panama

President, Ricardo Martinelli, will be facing a money laundering charges in a U.S. court, for their roles in helping to launder millions of dollars in bribe payments in a Brazilian construction firm, Odebrecht, made to a high-ranking Panamanian official.

The two sons of the ex-president: Ricardo Martinelli, who is 43 years old and Luis Martinelli, who is 40 years old, would be facing nine to 11 years charges of money fraud.

They were also accused of other bribery and money laundering charges linking it to the payment of more than $700 million in bribes to officials across Latin America to win contracts.

The boys were however arraigned before a District Court sitting in the United States (U.S) Brooklyn, for their hearing, which was presided by Judge Dearie, which the prosecutors argued in papers that the recommended sentences for both men would demonstrate that people who cheat and steal from their own people to enrich themselves, and profit from the same, will be held accountable.

Both men, who were extradited to the United States from Guatelama, requested sentences of time served off custody, in which their lawyers argued that they should be credited for the nearly two years they spent in jail in Guatemala.

Meanwhile, the elder brother, Ricardo, has not been convicted of any crimes, but remains under investigation in Panama due to a separate ongoing probe concerning Odebrecht, which he earlier pleaded not guilty.

The Panama’s attorney general’s office, which is also investigating the Martinelli brother’s case, on Friday said that two of its prosecutors would attend the sentencing hearing.

