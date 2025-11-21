Palmer’s Chelsea return suffers setback after domestic accident

Cole Palmer’s return to pitch action has been further delayed following a sustained toe injury in a home accident after an initial injury which has kept him in three month hiatus.

Palmer was said to have stubbed his toe against a door at his home, in an incident which will extend his absence from football matches after he had been earlier dubbed for a return to his Chelsea for this weekend’s Premier League game away against Burnley.

Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, confirmed the incident stating that the midfielder would be unavailable for the side’s next three games against the Clarets, Barcelona and Arsenal.

”Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe but it is nothing important – but he won’t be back in the next week,” Maresca said.

”We don’t know the actual duration for his absence. The last time I saw him was yesterday and he was without socks, without flip-flops, without nothing. He wasn’t limping too much.

”He was walking OK but the problem is, it is the small toe. The contact with the boot can be painful.”

On playing without the Englishman, who last played for the Pensioners in the 2-1 loss against Manchester United and has only featured in three league games this season, the Italian tactician said, ”The team prefer it when Cole is praying. I feel much better with Cole on the pitch but when he is not, we need to find solutions.

“The team is doing fantastic, really well. For any manager, its nice when you miss a player but the team still plays in the way you want it to.”

The west London club open this weekend’s Premier League fixtures with a trip to Turf Moor after which they face Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.