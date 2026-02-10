Palmer wins EPL weekly award

Chelsea talisman, Cole Palmer, has been announced as Premier League Player of the Week for Matchweek 25.

Palmer won the accolade following a count of votes by fans after his first-half hat-trick performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the weekend which helped Chelsea get all three points in their quest for a European qualification slot for next season.

The Englishman netted three goals within 38 minutes, first scoring in the 13th from the penalty spot after which Wolves conceded another penalty which he also converted, before completing his treble in the 38th minute, with a sweeping finish after meeting Marc Cucurella’s cross, making himself the first player to register three Premier League first-half hat-tricks.

The goals helped the playmaker record 39 percent of the fans votes followed by other nominees in Leeds United’s Illia Gruev (15 per cent), Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (10 per cent), Brentford forward Dango Ouattara (eight per cent), West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville (five per cent) and Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (four per cent).

Palmer, who has now scored 51 goals for Chelsea get his the accolade, his first time, while it’s the third time it has been won by a Chelsea player, following Moises Caicedo’s two successes in Matchweek 7 and Matchweek 10.