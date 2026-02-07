Palmer sets hat-trick records during Wolves, Chelsea match

Cole Palmer has etched himself into Premier League folklore following his first half hat-trick in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Palmer’s treble, two from 12-yards, as well as other previous first-half hat-tricks against Everton and Brighton in previous seasons, has made him the only player to score three hat-tricks in opening 45 minutes of a match in Premier League history.

The Englishman’s performance has now seen him record four hat-tricks since joining the west Londoners, more than any Chelsea player, surpassing Blues legends in Didier Drogba, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Frank Lampard, who all netted three.

During the game at the Molineux on Saturday, the midfielder, who now has 50 goals for the Pensioners, also overtook John Terry, on 41, into second position for most goals scored by English players for Chelsea, 44, leaving him chasing Lampard, who managed a whopping 147.

Palmer, who has endured being out of the team over injuries and match fitness, will look to extending his mark in Chelsea’s next league game at home against Leeds United on Tuesday.