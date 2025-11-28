Palmer fit for Arsenal clash – Maresca

Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, has confirmed that midfielder, Cole Palmer, is fit for Match Day 13 Premier League match against rivals, Arsenal, at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca informed that Palmer has shrugged off injury which has kept him away from the club since a 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in September.

The attacker became a sufferer of groin injury but was billed to return to action against Burnley last weekend. However, he injured his toe which kept him out of the game as well as against Barcelona, but the Italian tactician has given morale boosting news that the ex-Manchester protege will play his part in the mouth-watering game against Arsenal.

In his customary pre-match conference on Friday, Maresca added that the 23-year-old could start in the London derby game on Sunday. He said: ”He is available for both, to play and to start.

”His teammates were happy and the most important thing is Cole is happy.”

Palmer has scored two goals in four appearances for the Blues this season. The Londoners won 12 out of 15 games played in his absence.

Maresca also relayed positive news concerning summer signing, Dario Essugo, who has been sidelined since September.

”Dario Essugo was in the session this morning which was good.”