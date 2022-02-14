Palestinian man dies during Israeli soldiers, gunmen clashes

A Palestinian man have been confirmed dead while ten others were left with varying degrees of injuries during a clash in the occupied West Bank between Israeli soldiers and gunmen as they exchanged gun fire in Palestine.

The troops were said to have stormed out in preparation to demolish the home of a man accused of killing an Israeli, who was not identified.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry, stated that the fight erupted on Sunday evening in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, home to a Palestinian who has been detained and charged with the killing, in a shooting attack on a car, near the Jewish outpost of Homesh on Dec. 16.

According to the Ministry, some eye witnesses said that Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen exchanged fire after the troops arrived to carry out the demolition, adding that the Israeli military threatened that it would destroy a floor of the home where the assailant had lived.

On their part, the Israeli military, without confirming the fatality claimed that Hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks and petrol bombs at the soldiers, who responded with “riot dispersal equipment and also fired at gunmen they had spotted at the scene.

Israel military stated that demolitions carried out at assailants’ homes can help deter future assaults while Rights groups have denounced the measure, which often targets homes where other family members also live, as collective punishment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

