Palestine’s president blames Israeli soldiers for Al Jazeera reporter’s death

The President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, has blamed Israeli soldiers for the death of Al Jazeera’s veteran reporter, Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday.

He said that the Israeli military is fully responsible for the killing of the journalist during her coverage and that they do not trust the joint investigations of Israeli over her death.

Speaking during an official memorial ceremony for Abu Akleh. in Ramallah, on Thursday, he emphasized that Palestine was not responsible for the journalist’s death and should not be blamed.

“We rejected the joint investigation with the Israeli occupation authorities because they committed the crime and because we don’t trust them,” he said.

Meanwhile, he further assured that the Palestinian Authority will go immediately to the International Criminal Court in order to track down the criminals.

As gathered, Israel said it was launching an investigation to try to determine who killed her, arguing that a Palestinian gunman might have fired the fatal shot during clashes in Jenin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

