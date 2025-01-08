Pakistani police arrests two siblings for killing father over rape

The Pakistani police has arrested two sisters for killing their father by setting him ablaze for rape in the Punjabi city of Gujranwala.

As learnt, the sisters attacked the man for raping their eldest sister and for attempting to assault the younger child too.

Meanwhile, the man who sustained burn injuries during the attack was pronounced by medical experts a day after being admitted to the hospital.

confirming their arrest on Wednesday, senior police officer, Rizwan Tariq, disclosed that the pair who are step-sisters, attacked their father while he was asleep.

According to him, their mothers, who are both married to the man, knew about the abuse but did not know of the revenge plan.

“The girls said that they decided amongst themselves to find a ‘permanent solution. they then took petrol from a motorcycle and set their father on fire as he slept”

“According to them their father had been raping the eldest girl for a year, and had twice attempted to rape the younger girl” Tariq added.

While one of the wives has been arrested the other has been summoned for questioning.

“We expect to present them before the court in a few days, as soon as we finish the investigation,” Tariq said.