Pakistan Taliban admits killing polio vaccinator’s guard

Pakistani Taliban claims killing of police officer guarding polio vaccinators The Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for an attack which led to the killing of a police officer tasked with protecting polio vaccinators in northwestern Pakistan.

The officer was en route to guard a polio vaccination team when two motorcycle riders opened fire, killing him instantly.

A local police official, Zarmat Khan confirmed the attack. He said, “The constable died at the scene, and the militants seized his weapon”.

The Pakistani Taliban, in a statement, described the attack as targeted and claimed responsibility for the officer’s death.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only countries where polio is endemic. For decades, militant groups have targeted vaccination teams and their security escorts, hindering efforts to eradicate the disease.

Despite the violence, the polio vaccination drive in the area continues. The campaign, which began on Monday, is set to last a week and aims to curb a sharp rise in polio cases.

In 2024, Pakistan reported 73 polio infections, a significant increase from just six cases in 2023.

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack but reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the immunization effort. “The anti-polio campaign will continue with full vigour,” he stated.