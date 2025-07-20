Pains from Buhari’s death is beyond words- Family

The family of the late former President, Muhammad Buhari has described the demise of the Nigerian ex-leader an irreparable loss which pains were beyond words for every member of both of the family.

They said that the general reaction and kind expressions received from Nigerians, foreign leaders and investors became the only the only source of morale and strength to cope with the loss of the family member and former leader of the country.

The family disclosed this on Sunday through a statement signed by Buhari’s former aide, Garba Shehu, and made available to newsmen while appreciating the contribution of President Bola Tinubu, the Vice, Kashim Shettima, and others who gave the former president a state burial after his demise in London hospital, the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the statement, “The most senior member of the Buhari family, the family of the late President, Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Mamman Daura has, on behalf of the family expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and his wife,the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu for their role and that of Government of the Federation before, and after the passing of the former president.

“It is truly comforting to receive such support from the President and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who went to the United Kingdom, and here in Daura, for the days he and the ministers were during the mourning period. These have instilled confidence in all of us to face this loss with courage.

“We are deeply grateful to the President on his thoughtful gestures in declaring a public holiday and renaming the University of Maiduguri after Buhari.

“Our gratitude also goes to leaders of the various countries around the globe who either came in person, sent representatives, sent letters, or placed personal telephone calls to commiserate with us. Of special note were those of the King of England, King Charles 111, the Secretary General of the United Nations, the Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, the Chairman of the African Union, and that of the Committee of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS countries, and our former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“Muhammadu Buhari’s demise is an irreparable loss, and the pain is beyond words, but the general reaction and kind expressions give us the strength to cope with the loss of our esteemed family member and former leader of the country.

“The family is equally grateful to Vice President Kashim Shettima in his own person and his wife, and to all state governors, especially those of Katsina, the host governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda; Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, and all those who visited us in the UK and Daura from Adamawa, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Kaduna, Imo, Nassarawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, as well as the several former governors, including Dr Peter Obi, for their compassionate words of condolence. Your empathy has touched our hearts deeply, and we are truly grateful for your kindness.

“We express our deep appreciation to former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Architect Namadi Sambo, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, as well as to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Honorable Tajuddeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and the other leaders and members of the National and State Assemblies.

“We do sincerely thank the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume and his predecessor in office, Boss Mustapha, the current Chief of Staff, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila and his predecessor, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former and serving members of the cabinet in both administrations for their activities in these events and their comforting words.

“We are very pleased with the amazing gestures of our traditional leaders, notably the Sultan of Sokoto, the Shehu of Borno, the Emir of Gwandu, and the host emirs of Katsina and Daura, as well as the various emirs and chiefs from all over Nigeria and the neighboring countries who came in person or sent representatives.

“We have been honored by the large turnout of religious leaders, Islamic, Christian, and of other faiths, community leaders, women, youth, and politicians of various leanings whose surge in Daura was both challenging and reassuring.

The family in Daura is also thanking past and serving security and intelligence, police and military leaders, permanent secretaries, and the rank and file civil servants, community groups and associations, civil society, and the media of communications.

“The expresses its appreciation to the nation’s business leaders who visited Daura, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Isyaka Rabi’u, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Kola Adesina, and Nasiru Danu.

“We also take this opportunity to thank the entire citizens of this country and those of other nations represented by their missions in Nigeria.

“All of Nigeria came out in force to bury Buhari and condole with us and pray for him. We are deeply grateful for the visits, the condolence messages, and prayers on him. We are thankful to all.

“We respect your prayers as I and the family go through this period. May the Almighty Allah bless and reward you all.”