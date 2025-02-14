Pa Adebanjo behind my gubernatorial victory in 1999 – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, played a pivotal role in his election as Governor of Lagos State in 1999.

The elder statesman, who died at the age of 96 at his home in Lekki, Lagos, was celebrated by Tinubu as a relentless crusader for democracy and justice in Nigeria.

The President made this known in a heartfelt tribute following Pa Adebanjo’s passing on Friday, February 14, 2025.

In a statement released on Friday, Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Pa Adebanjo as a key figure in Nigeria’s democratic struggle.

“Nigeria has lost a political leader whose decades of unwavering struggle for justice, democracy, and national unity have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history. All who knew Baba Adebanjo drew from his boundless wisdom and cherished the democratic ideals he tirelessly campaigned for,” the President said.

Reflecting on his personal political journey, Tinubu acknowledged Pa Adebanjo’s crucial support during his gubernatorial bid.

“His unwavering commitment to truth and justice extended to my journey as a governorship candidate in 1999. Baba Adebanjo’s steadfast support was instrumental in my election as Governor of Lagos State under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy,” the President said.

He continued, “Though our political paths diverged in later years, my respect and admiration for him never wavered. Until his death, I shared a deep personal bond with Baba Adebanjo; he was like a father figure.”

Pa Adebanjo, a lawyer, statesman, and devoted disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political history. He served as Organising Secretary of the Action Group in the First Republic and played a leading role in the Unity Party of Nigeria during the Second Republic.

However, his most notable contributions came during the struggle against military dictatorship, particularly after the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

As a leading voice in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Pa Adebanjo helped galvanize the movement that eventually restored democratic governance in Nigeria.

Tinubu extended his condolences to Pa Adebanjo’s family, the Afenifere group, and all Nigerians who shared his vision.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Afenifere family, the governors of the Southwest, past and present, and all Nigerians who shared his vision,” Tinubu said.

He urged the nation to take solace in Pa Adebanjo’s enduring legacy. He said, “Let us take solace in the enduring legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the service of others—a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Tinubu described Pa Adebanjo as one of the last surviving members of a generation of nationalists who fought for the country’s independence and laid the foundation for its democratic institutions.

President Tinubu called on citizens to honor Pa Adebanjo’s memory by upholding the values he championed.

President Tinubu called on citizens to honor Pa Adebanjo's memory by upholding the values he championed.

"May the soul of this great patriot find eternal rest, and may his ideals, which he so passionately envisioned, forever resonate in our country," the President concluded.