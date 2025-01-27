Oyo Govt. goes after street traders across metropolis

The Oyo State Government has declared its intention to take strong measures against roadside trading.

The state government announced its readiness to act decisively against street trading, a decision aimed at restoring order and cleanliness to the state’s urban areas.

The statement was made by Justice Aderonke Aderemi, Chairperson of the State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, during a radio show.

Aderemi called on citizens to adhere to legal standards, warning that the sale of goods on walkways and roadsides would now incur fines and penalties, with immediate enforcement.

She emphasized the need for a clean environment, stating, “We need to maintain a clean environment, orderliness, coordination, and sustainability of the state’s infrastructure to attract both foreign and local investors for the socio-economic development of our dear state.”

Aderemi highlighted the negative impacts of street trading, including traffic congestion and harm to the state’s image.

She said “It has become worrisome to spend many hours in traffic caused by the illegal display of wares by the roadsides, which impedes traffic flow. Moreover, street trading has negative and harmful effects on the lives of residents and the state’s image.”

Traders disregarding these new regulations will face the full weight of the law and immediate legal consequences as warned by Aderemi.

According to the Chairperson, an extensive operation will be conducted by a team from the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, in partnership with the State Road Traffic Management Authority and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Prior to enforcement, there will be widespread sensitization in key market areas like Bodija, Sango, New Bola Ige, Oje, among others. Town criers will also be employed to ensure maximum awareness.

Aderemi also announced that dumping refuse on road medians, roundabouts, drainage channels, and gutters is now illegal.

She reassured that the enforcement actions are not meant to cause alarm but to foster compliance, safety, and a thriving, law-abiding community.